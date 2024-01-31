All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: more than 280 explosions in one day

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 01:12
Destruction in Sumy Oblast. Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russians carried out 55 attacks on the border of Sumy Oblast on 30 January, with 286 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novhorod, Svesa, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Russia fired mortars to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada, causing 30 explosions, and grenade launchers (SPGs), causing 3 explosions; they also used artillery (6 explosions) and fired  unguided airborne missiles (UAMs) from a helicopter (4 explosions).

Artillery attacks on Krasnopillia hromada caused 35 explosions, and Russian mortar attacks caused 18 explosions.

Russia used artillery fire to attack Bilopillia hromada, causing 9 explosions; UAV attacks (FPV-drone) were recorded (4 explosions); Russia also used MLRS (35 explosions) and mortars (27 explosions).

The Russians attacked Khotin hromada with artillery (self-propelled guns), causing 27 explosions; Russia also used MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions). The Russian forces also attacked with UAVs (a Lancet kamikaze drone).

Russia attacked Shalyhyne hromada from MLRS causing 25 explosions. Russia forces also attacked with mortars (seven explosions) and small arms.

Russia dropped 12 mortar bombs on the territory of Esman hromada.

Seredyna-Buda hromada: it is recorded that mortar attacks caused eight explosions.

Three mortar explosions were recorded in Znob-Novhorod hromada.

There was a mortar attack on Druzhba hromada (three explosions).

Yunakivka hromada: the Russians struck with artillery (self-propelled guns), causing eight explosions.

An artillery attack (three explosions) was carried out on Svesa hromada.

Sumy Oblast
