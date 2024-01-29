All Sections
Russians drop explosive from drone in Sumy Oblast, killing man

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 29 January 2024, 22:55
Russians drop explosive from drone in Sumy Oblast, killing man
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russians dropped an explosive from a drone on the outskirts of the settlement of Mohrytsia, Yunakivka hromada (Sumy Oblast), killing a man [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today the Russians dropped an explosive from a drone on the outskirts of the settlement of Mohrytsia in Yunakivka hromada. A man who would have turned 37 at the end of February was killed in the attack."

Details: The Russians launched 46 attacks on border territories and populated areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day. A total of 221 explosions were recorded.

Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked.

Background: Earlier on 29 January, the Russians launched attacks from mortars and multiple-launch rocket systems. As a result, three people were killed (one died on the way to hospital) and one person was injured.

