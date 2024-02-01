US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State

The White House. Photo: The White House on Facebook

The US Department of State has denied that President Joe Biden’s administration purportedly opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing with journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a journalist's question as to why the US administration opposed Ukraine's membership of the Alliance despite the reported support of most member countries, Miller rejected such claims.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Those reports are incorrect. You’ve heard the President himself as well as the Secretary say it a number of times, that Ukraine will be a member of NATO."

Background:

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General, have discussed the idea of creating an International Working Group for Security Issues and the Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Rasmussen previously participated in the development of the so-called Kyiv Security Compact, and in the second half of 2023, he was among those who promoted the idea of Ukraine joining NATO "partially".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the time that he did not consider such an idea to be realistic.

Support UP or become our patron!