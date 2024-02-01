All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 February 2024, 08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
The White House. Photo: The White House on Facebook

The US Department of State has denied that President Joe Biden’s administration purportedly opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing with journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a journalist's question as to why the US administration opposed Ukraine's membership of the Alliance despite the reported support of most member countries, Miller rejected such claims.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Those reports are incorrect. You’ve heard the President himself as well as the Secretary say it a number of times, that Ukraine will be a member of NATO."

Background:

  • Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General, have discussed the idea of creating an International Working Group for Security Issues and the Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.
  • Rasmussen previously participated in the development of the so-called Kyiv Security Compact, and in the second half of 2023, he was among those who promoted the idea of Ukraine joining NATO "partially".
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the time that he did not consider such an idea to be realistic.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkraineNATO
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
USA
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
Orbán fears Ukraine's EU accession due to further US influence – media
US Under Secretary of State confident Congress will back further aid for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: