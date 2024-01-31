US Under Secretary of State confident Congress will back further aid for Ukraine

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has expressed confidence that the US Congress will back additional aid for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Nuland during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on 31 January

Quote from Nuland: "The American people understand and admire the miracle Ukraine has already achieved in defending itself against this vicious Russian aggression. And they also understand what happens if you cannot continue not only to survive but to thrive. And so I have great confidence that that understanding will be reflected in the vote the Congress makes on the [supplemental funding] request of President Biden."

Details: The US Congress has been considering the White House's request for supplemental funding, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine's needs, for several months now. The delay is due to a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over how to curb illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.

The White House has previously stated that it no longer has the money for further military support for Ukraine until it is approved by the US Congress.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Congress to "act quickly" to provide supplemental funding to Ukraine and warned that inaction would "hand a victory" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

