Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing two people

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on 8 February, killing two people and injuring another.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 8 February, at around 16:00, law enforcement officers found a vehicle ablaze on a motorway near the town of Beryslav, with two dead bodies inside. The vehicle had probably been hit by a kamikaze drone. Other details are being established."

Details: A 58-year-old man was also injured in the Bilozerka hromada and was taken to hospital. He had been trying to get to shelter during the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

