Mother was holding her children in her embrace: police says investigation underway into Kharkiv family tragedy

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 14:00
Mother was holding her children in her embrace: police says investigation underway into Kharkiv family tragedy
Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Law enforcement officials have stated that it is impossible to identify the body of the baby at the site of the fire in Kharkiv, which claimed the lives of four more family members. DNA testing is necessary.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

"The burning temperature was such that the bones and the body of the baby almost turned into ashes. 

We presume that the mother was holding the children, embracing and pressing them to her chest," said the law enforcement officer.

 
Photo: Serhii Bolvinov

Police collected DNA samples for analysis. 

"The family became hostages to the fire inside their own home. The body of the man was found in the hallway of the house, and the mother and the children tried to seek refuge in the bathroom," added Serhii Bolvinov.

Background: 

  • After the nighttime Russian attack on Kharkiv, a fire in a private house killed a family of five people: a husband and wife and their three children – seven-year-old, four-year-old and seven-month-old boys.
  • The investigators said that a fuel leak mixed with snow and spread through the streets due to the attack. The fire broke out in 15 houses.

