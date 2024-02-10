Scholz mentions Tucker Carlson interview during meeting with Biden

Scholz and Biden during a meeting on 9 February. Photo: Getty Images

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House’s Oval Office, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recalled the "ridiculous interview" that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave to former American TV presenter Tucker Carlson.

Source: European Pravda; German tabloid newspaper Bild

Scholz said the Russian president had told "a lot of lies about the history of this war" during the interview.

The Chancellor noted that Putin was only interested in "getting a piece of his neighbours’ territory", describing this as "imperialism".

He stressed that the only reason that Russia's war against Ukraine is still going on is because "the Russian president wants to annex parts of Ukraine".

"The general message for him [Putin] should be: Our assistance for Ukraine will not decrease," Scholz added.



Background:

Earlier, the European Commission noted that Putin had repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations in the interview.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Putin's claim that the war he unleashed against Ukraine is the result of NATO expansion "clearly ridiculous".

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski noted that there was nothing new about Putin's claims, but it is shocking that an American journalist is giving them a platform.

