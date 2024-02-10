Russian forces mount pressure on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff report

Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Foces repelled 32 Russian assaults on the Avdiivka front and 31 on Marinka front over the course of Saturday, 10 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 February

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 87 times. Russian forces carried out 3 missile strikes and 43 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 53 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the Seredyna-Buda and Druzhba in Sumy Oblast. Around 30 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Liskivshchyna, Arkhypivka, Leonivka and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Stara Huta, Rozhkovychi, Fotovyzh, Volfyne, Veselivka, Stepok and Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast); and Kozacha Lopan, Okhrimivka, Mykolaivka, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka and Dvorichanske (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Kupiansk front, but deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled 6 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny and to the southeast of Vyimka and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces made attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Torske, Srebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 9 Russian assaults near Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 22 Russian assaults near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 10 assaults in the vicinity of Sieverne, Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where the Russians failed to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian forces deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 15 civilian settlements, including Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made 31 attempts to improve their tactical positions. The Russians carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast). Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault near Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front. Russian forces carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia front, but around 20 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Temyrivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Lobkove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Russian forces are continuing to try and expel Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the River Dnipro. The Russians carried out airstrikes on Chervonyi Maiak and Krynky (Kherson Oblast). Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka and Veletenske (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

Over the course of today, units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 command post and 2 artillery systems.

