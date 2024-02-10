Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 111 times over past day – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 111 times. Russian forces carried out 73 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems 76 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 February

Details: Russian attacks killed and injured civilians in Ukraine and damaged several apartment buildings and private residential houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces deployed 26 Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 9-10 February, with Ukrainian air defence downing 18 Russian attack drones. Information about the aftermath of the Russian attacks is being confirmed.

Russian forces also carried out airstrikes on Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

A total of over 130 civilian towns and villages came under Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage operations in the area in order to prevent Ukraine from transferring its troops to more active fronts. Russian forces are also increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the Russian-Ukrainian border in Belgorod Oblast.

Within the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian assaults near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 22 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka. They are firmly holding the ground while inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 21 Russian assaults near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 12 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 19 Russian assaults.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian assaults to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast) and to the north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian assaults to the west of Novopokrovka and Verbove and near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to maintain their positions and repel Russian assaults. Despite significant losses, Russian forces continue to attempt to push the Ukrainians out of their positions. Over the course of the past day, the Russians carried out four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are inflicting losses on Russian military personnel and equipment and are wearing Russian forces out along the entire front.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two command posts and two ammunition storage points.

