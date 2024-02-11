Ukrainian air defence responds to Shahed UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 February as Russian forces targeted Ukraine with Shahed loitering munitions. Ukrainian air defence forces intercepted the attack.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA)

Quote from the KCMA: "Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv is related to the threat of a UAV attack."

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that drones were approaching Kyiv Oblast from Cherkasy Oblast.

Updated at 02:50: The KOMA reported that Russian UAVs had been spotted in Kyiv Oblast, adding that air defence forces were activated in response.

The KCMA said at 02:59 that air defence systems were operating on the outskirts of Kyiv. Residents of the capital were asked to take shelter.

The all-clear was given at 03:46.

