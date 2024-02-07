All Sections
EU diplomacy chief spends morning in Kyiv in shelter due to large-scale Russian attack – photo

European PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 09:23
EU diplomacy chief spends morning in Kyiv in shelter due to large-scale Russian attack – photo
Josep Borrell. Stock photo: Getty Images

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who has recently arrived in Kyiv, has had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv.

This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal [war of] aggression," Borrell tweeted.

Details: Borrell also attached a photo taken inside the shelter to his post.

Background:

Subjects: EUKyivmissile strike
