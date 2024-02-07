EU diplomacy chief spends morning in Kyiv in shelter due to large-scale Russian attack – photo

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who has recently arrived in Kyiv, has had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

Quote: "Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv.

This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal [war of] aggression," Borrell tweeted.

Details: Borrell also attached a photo taken inside the shelter to his post.

Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv.



This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal aggression. pic.twitter.com/Q7tZL5evkd — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 7, 2024

