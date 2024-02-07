EU diplomacy chief spends morning in Kyiv in shelter due to large-scale Russian attack – photo
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who has recently arrived in Kyiv, has had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.
Source: European Pravda
Quote: "Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv.
This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal [war of] aggression," Borrell tweeted.
Details: Borrell also attached a photo taken inside the shelter to his post.
Background:
- On Tuesday, 6 February, Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on his fourth visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- The EU External Action Service noted that Borrell's visit to Ukraine will last two days - 6 and 7 February.
- On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defences are responding in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Explosions occurred in Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts and the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast). There is extensive damage to buildings in Mykolaiv, and some civilians have been injured.
