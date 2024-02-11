All Sections
Ukraine's air defence operated for 5.5 hours in response to overnight Russian drone attack that damaged infrastructure facility

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 February 2024, 08:51
Photo: Defence Forces

Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 February, damaging an infrastructure facility and injuring one civilian.

Source: Defence Forces of the South; Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Defence Forces of the South reported that Ukraine’s air defence systems and forces operated for over 5.5 hours.

Russian forces targeted coastal infrastructure and agriculture facilities.

A fire broke out in Mykolaiv after an agriculture facility was hit, with a blast wave damaging the neighbouring residential houses, local residents’ private vehicles, and a gas pipeline.

The Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration said that a Shahed drone caused a fire on an open territory surrounding the infrastructure facility in question.

The administration also said that an administrative building, residential houses, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

A civilian was injured in the attack, and is in moderate condition.

Background: Explosions rocked the city of Mykolaiv and Dnipro suburbs after Russian forces deployed Shahed drones to attack Ukraine late on 10 February.

Subjects: MykolaivShahed drone
