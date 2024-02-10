All Sections
Explosions rock Mykolaiv and Dnipro suburbs

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 February 2024, 23:11
Explosions rock Mykolaiv and Dnipro suburbs
A downed Shahed UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions have occurred in the city of Mykolaiv and the Dnipro suburbs as the Russians launched Shahed loitering munitions to attack Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions could be heard in Dnipro's suburbs and Mykolaiv.

An air-raid warning has been issued in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts as the Russians launched Shahed UAVs to attack Ukraine.

The Air Force reported at around 23:00 that two groups of Shahed UAVs were approaching Dnipro from the north, with another Shahed group heading towards Mykolaiv.

Later, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported a fire at one of the city's facilities.

Quote from Sienkevych: "There is a fire at one of the facilities. We are investigating the details. Please do not spread any photos/videos."

Updated at 23:58. Sienkevych said that dry grass had caught fire in an open area. No one was injured.

Around 01:00 on 11 February, more explosions rocked Mykolaiv.

