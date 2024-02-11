Macron postpones his Ukraine visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was originally planned for 13-14 February.

Details: Challenges reported that the French presidential administration explained the decision by security concerns.

MEDEF International’s France-Ukraine Business Council, which was planning a Kyiv visit alongside Macron, has also cancelled its visit.

Challenges reported that before heading to Kyiv, Macron was supposed to carry out a "symbolic visit" to Odesa, the city that the French helped build.

Important economic discussions related to the rebuilding of Ukraine were on the agenda for Macron’s visit. The French president was expected to announce the creation of a €200 million fund that will be used for civilian projects in Ukraine undertaken by small and medium-sized French businesses.

Macron was also expected to formally announce the appointment of the French Development Agency (AFD) as the coordinator for French aid to Ukraine.

The French presidential administration stressed that 13-14 February was one possible date for Macron’s visit among several other options. Arranging the security for the route Macron was supposed to take into Ukraine would have taken more time.

Moreover, Macron wanted to "strengthen" French aid for Ukraine and to offer a new aid package in partnership with other European allies.

Background:

In January, Macron said he was planning to visit Ukraine to finalise work on a bilateral security guarantee agreement.

In a phone call on 10 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defence needs.

