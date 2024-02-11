All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Macron postpones his Ukraine visit

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 15:37
Macron postpones his Ukraine visit
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was originally planned for 13-14 February.

Source: Challenges; European Pravda

Details: Challenges reported that the French presidential administration explained the decision by security concerns.

Advertisement:

MEDEF International’s France-Ukraine Business Council, which was planning a Kyiv visit alongside Macron, has also cancelled its visit.

Challenges reported that before heading to Kyiv, Macron was supposed to carry out a "symbolic visit" to Odesa, the city that the French helped build.

Important economic discussions related to the rebuilding of Ukraine were on the agenda for Macron’s visit. The French president was expected to announce the creation of a €200 million fund that will be used for civilian projects in Ukraine undertaken by small and medium-sized French businesses.

Macron was also expected to formally announce the appointment of the French Development Agency (AFD) as the coordinator for French aid to Ukraine.

The French presidential administration stressed that 13-14 February was one possible date for Macron’s visit among several other options. Arranging the security for the route Macron was supposed to take into Ukraine would have taken more time.

Moreover, Macron wanted to "strengthen" French aid for Ukraine and to offer a new aid package in partnership with other European allies.

Background:

  • In January, Macron said he was planning to visit Ukraine to finalise work on a bilateral security guarantee agreement.
  • In a phone call on 10 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defence needs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronFrance
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Macron
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs
Medvedev again threatens the world with "apocalypse"
Russia's victory unacceptable, Europe must continue to support Ukraine even without US – Macron
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: