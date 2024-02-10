All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 17:47
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defence needs, which include drones, artillery and ammunition, as well as electronic warfare and air defence systems.

Advertisement:

They also discussed drafting a bilateral document on security guarantees based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"I spoke with Emmanuel Macron and thanked him and the French people for their unwavering support.

A very positive and focused call, which is exactly what is required right now," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyMacron
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: We continue to overhaul Defence Forces, changes will follow – photo
Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight – photo
Zelenskyy urges US Congress delegation to approve aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: