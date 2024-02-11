All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Orbán says Ukraine should be "buffer zone" outside EU and NATO

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 19:53
Orbán says Ukraine should be buffer zone outside EU and NATO
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Nurphoto via Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that Ukraine should be left as a "buffer zone" between Russia and the West, which would provide certain security guarantees but not admit Ukraine as a member of the EU or NATO.

Source: Orbán in a conversation with former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel as part of the European Voices media project; an excerpt from the conversation published by Die Presse has attracted considerable attention in the Hungarian media, European Pravda writes

Quote: "Whether you like it or not, whether Ukrainians like it or not, Ukraine is where it is on the map. The best prospect is for it to be a buffer zone between Russia and the West – with security guarantees, of course. If that doesn’t work, Ukraine will continue losing territory.

Advertisement:

Russia will destroy Ukraine again and again and again. Russia will never accept having an EU and NATO member like Ukraine on its borders, never."

Details: At the same time, the Hungarian prime minister believes that Ukraine and Georgia could have joined the EU and NATO in 2008, but that opportunity was missed, and with it went "Ukraine's prospects for future membership of the EU and NATO".

In response to Schüssel’s remark that a ceasefire now would mean defeat for Ukraine, Orbán said that the assessment may depend on "how we look at the future", as Ukraine could lose even more territory while the hot phase of the war continues.

The Hungarian prime minister also disagreed with arguments that Ukraine's membership would protect Europe, as almost all EU members are already members of NATO, and the alliance is stronger than Russia.

"There is no danger of Russia attacking a NATO member state," Orbán said.

He also expressed the opinion that Russia will never take Ukraine seriously as a partner in negotiations – "only the US and maybe the EU".

Schüssel noted that there is no certainty that agreements with Russia can be trusted. Orbán replied that in his opinion, "it is not a question of trust, but of strength".

"We Europeans are not strong enough for the Russians to take us seriously. This is a power play. This is a war. We must demonstrate strength and clearly convey to the Russians: we have our own interests, they have theirs, and on this basis, we can negotiate something," Orbán said.

He said he does not believe the Russian-Ukrainian war will end in 2024, and that it is necessary to "at least ensure a ceasefire and bring about a situation in which negotiations can be conducted".

In addition, Orbán believes that Europe is unable to support Ukraine with enough weapons because the societies of European countries "already think the aid is too much".

"We cannot afford to help Ukraine until it wins militarily," the Hungarian prime minister added.

Background:

  • Hungary’s foreign minister complained that the Hungarian authorities were being labelled "Putin's friends" when in fact they were simply raising "strategic issues".
  • Meanwhile, the Swedish far-right announced that they would leave their group in the European Parliament if Orbán's party was admitted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryOrbanNATOEU
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Hungary
Hungarian president resigns after scandal over pardon of convict
Hungarian farmers are protesting near border with Ukraine
Hungarian farmers to protest against grain imports near border with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: