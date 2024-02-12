All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy 14 Russian Shahed drones and Kh-59 missile at night

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 12 February 2024, 06:32
Number of downed Shahed drones. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 Shahed drones out of 17 launched by the Russians, as well as a Kh-59 guided air missile, on the night of 11-12 February.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 11-12 February 2024, the enemy used 17 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a Kh-59 guided air missile (from the temporary occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from Belgorod Oblast)."

Details: The Air Force added that mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of the Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the combat work, 14 Shahed drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed within Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

