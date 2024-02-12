Ukraine's Ambassador to US explains how project to assist Ukraine will proceed in Senate

The US Senate may take the next step towards approving a large package project with aid funds for Ukraine on Monday, 12 February.

Source: Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador detailed that in Sunday's procedural vote, Project HR 815 was supported by 67 votes out of the necessary 60. Senators backed the decision to suspend debates on replacing the original project's text with the text previously proposed by Senator P. Murray.

In addition, before the vote on 11 February, the Senate rejected a motion from Republican Senator Mike Lee, who supports isolationism, to review the decision regarding HR 815's consideration, which could have halted further consideration. A total of 40 senators voted for this out of the necessary 51.

Quote: "The next procedural step is voting to approve the text replacement [that requires 51 votes], which may occur no sooner than 30 hours after the cessation of debates, i.e., not earlier than Monday, 12 February."

Oksana Markarova added that the next session is scheduled for 12 February at 19:00 Kyiv time.

Background:

The bill is being considered without the part that deals with the most challenging issue of the southern border after Republicans blocked the original bill.

Before the vote on Sunday, Donald Trump also spoke against the continuation of US aid to other countries, except in the form of loans.

It is still unclear whether Republicans in the House of Representatives will agree to support the project if it is approved in the Senate.

