All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Senate brings vote on aid to Ukraine closer

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 February 2024, 22:10
US Senate brings vote on aid to Ukraine closer
The flag of Ukraine at the Capitol Building, 11 February 2024. Photo: Getty Images

The US Senate voted to overcome the last procedural hurdle on Sunday, bringing the final vote on the Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan aid bill closer to passage in the coming days.

Source: Reuters; Ukrinform news agency 

Details: 67 Senators supported the final vote, while 27 opposed it.

Advertisement:

Eighteen Republicans supported the bill after Donald Trump, the dominant Republican candidate for the White House, criticised it, saying that foreign aid should be provided in the form of a loan.

However, after the Senate passes the bill, it will be transferred to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future.

The bill could move faster if Democrats and Republicans agree to speed up its consideration. But so far, no such agreement has been reached.

The bill includes US$61 billion for Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and US$4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

It also provides US$9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

According to Ukrinform, the Senate voted on Sunday to end the debate and amend the bill H.815, which provides for the allocation of US$95 billion, in particular, to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Thus, the process of adopting the bill is moving forward. The next step is to vote on the substance of the draft law as it stands now. This requires the support of at least 51 legislators.

The vote on this issue is expected to take place in the coming days, as the rules require at least 30 hours to pass after the end of the debate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
USA
White House calls Trump's threats to encourage Russian aggression against allies "appalling"
Trump says he will encourage Russia to attack NATO states that pay too little
US moves on Ukraine aid: Senate votes to consider the bill
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: