US Senate brings vote on aid to Ukraine closer

The US Senate voted to overcome the last procedural hurdle on Sunday, bringing the final vote on the Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan aid bill closer to passage in the coming days.

Details: 67 Senators supported the final vote, while 27 opposed it.

Eighteen Republicans supported the bill after Donald Trump, the dominant Republican candidate for the White House, criticised it, saying that foreign aid should be provided in the form of a loan.

However, after the Senate passes the bill, it will be transferred to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future.

The bill could move faster if Democrats and Republicans agree to speed up its consideration. But so far, no such agreement has been reached.

The bill includes US$61 billion for Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and US$4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

It also provides US$9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

According to Ukrinform, the Senate voted on Sunday to end the debate and amend the bill H.815, which provides for the allocation of US$95 billion, in particular, to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Thus, the process of adopting the bill is moving forward. The next step is to vote on the substance of the draft law as it stands now. This requires the support of at least 51 legislators.

The vote on this issue is expected to take place in the coming days, as the rules require at least 30 hours to pass after the end of the debate.

