European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 15:58
Ukraine's allies discussing changes to Ramstein format – media
Photo: The Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Representatives of Western governments are discussing the possibility of changing the format of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format), which is intended to improve Ukraine's coordination with NATO.

Source: European Pravda, citing German media Handelsblatt

Sources said that Western representatives are considering the possibility of altering the format of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format), intending NATO to coordinate Western arms deliveries to Ukraine in the future. 

The story reads that, both within NATO and among several Western countries, there is a belief that the Ramstein format should come under the auspices of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Handelsblatt says that this plan was developed by National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and was discussed within NATO circles only this week. 

The publication notes that Eastern European countries, the United Kingdom and France support this concept.

The German government is reportedly sceptical, as it believes this could fuel the Kremlin's narrative that NATO is at war with Russia. According to the publication, the search for a new format is driven by concerns about possible return of Donald Trump to the US presidency.

Background:

  • It was reported that the next meeting in the Ramstein format will be combined with a meeting of NATO defence ministers scheduled for 14-15 February - the way it happened last year.
  • The meeting will be chaired by the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who will visit Brussels next week along with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown.

Subjects: RamsteinEUNATOaid for Ukraine
