Grandmother and two grandchildren injured in Russian attack on Selydove

Aftermath of the attack on Selydove on 12 February 2024. Photo: The Prosecutor's Office

After midnight on 12 February, Russian troops fired missiles at civilian buildings in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, injuring three people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian troops attacked Selydove with three S-300 missiles at about 00:30.

As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, aged 10 and 17, were injured. All three victims suffered critical explosive wounds and have been hospitalised.

The explosions also damaged at least 15 private households and power lines.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of War (Art.438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background:

Selydove is regularly attacked.

On 8 February, around 00:30 (Kyiv time), Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Selydove. A residential area was hit, a 50-year-old woman was killed, and seven civilians were injured: four women, two men and a 6-year-old boy.

On the evening of 30 December 2023, Russian troops attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with an S-300 missile: a man was killed and six other people were injured.

Late in the evening of 20 November, Selydove was also hit, killing three people and injuring eight others.

