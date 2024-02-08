All Sections
Russian large-scale attack on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 7 injured, including 6-year-old child

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 February 2024, 08:51
Destruction. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors have recorded the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, where one person was killed and seven people were injured, including a six-year-old child.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile attack on the city of Selydove at around 00:30 on 8 February. Residential areas where multi-storey buildings are located near private houses, have been targeted again.

Seven civilians were injured, including five women from 18 to 88 years old, a 51-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy, as a result of the Russian attack on the peaceful city.

They were taken to hospital with blast injuries and bruises. In addition, the child was diagnosed with a scalp laceration.

Six injured people were at their homes, while one woman, who worked as a guard and was in a service building at the time of the attack, was rescued from under the rubble of the destroyed administrative building.

In addition, several residential buildings and educational institutions were damaged or completely destroyed at the scenes of strikes by Russian missiles, the type of which is currently being established.

 

Donetsk Oblast
