Russian drone attack: power facility ablaze in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, power and water supply interrupted

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 February 2024, 07:43
Russian drone attack: power facility ablaze in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, power and water supply interrupted
Emergency workers. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A fire has broken out at a power facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to a Russian drone attack, leaving thousands of customers cut off from the power grid and water supply.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Our defenders shot down a missile over Novomoskovskyi district overnight. Six drones [were destroyed] over Pavlohradskyi district. The Russian UAV attack caused a fire at a power facility, which emergency workers put out."

Details: The official said about 29,000 people in the Pavlohrad district had been cut off from the power grid. The settlement of Ternivka has 10,000 customers with no water supply.

Lysak added that power engineers are repairing the equipment damaged by the Russians to restore power to infrastructure and homes as soon as possible.

The Russians also targeted the Nikopol district, using heavy artillery to hit the Marhanets hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. Lysak reported no injuries or fatalities.

Background: On the night of 11-12 February, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 Shahed loitering munitions out of 17 launched by the Russians, as well as a Kh-59 guided missile.

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk OblastShahed dronefirepower
