Russian Shahed UAV found in Moldova did not explode

The warhead of the downed Shahed drone, discovered in Moldova's border region following one of Russia's most recent attacks, did not explode; it will be destroyed.

Source: Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Moldova's General Police Inspectorate, sappers discovered a whole drone warhead with approximately 50 kg of explosives while examining the wreckage.

Advertisement:

Employees from the Ministry of Internal Affairs' explosives-technical department neutralised and collected all of the drone fragments. In the near future, sappers will detonate the warhead under safe conditions.

Background:

The downed drone was discovered near the village of Etulia, Vulcǎneşti district, close to the Ukrainian cities Bolhrad and Reni. The find was reported on the afternoon of 11 February.

In Romania, F-16 fighter jets were scrambled on the night of 9-10 February because of the Shahed attack on Odesa Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!