Russian Shahed UAV found in Moldova did not explode

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 14:03
Shahed debris in Moldova. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The warhead of the downed Shahed drone, discovered in Moldova's border region following one of Russia's most recent attacks, did not explode; it will be destroyed.

Source: Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Moldova's General Police Inspectorate, sappers discovered a whole drone warhead with approximately 50 kg of explosives while examining the wreckage.

Employees from the Ministry of Internal Affairs' explosives-technical department neutralised and collected all of the drone fragments. In the near future, sappers will detonate the warhead under safe conditions.

Background:

  • The downed drone was discovered near the village of Etulia, Vulcǎneşti district, close to the Ukrainian cities Bolhrad and Reni. The find was reported on the afternoon of 11 February.
  • In Romania, F-16 fighter jets were scrambled on the night of 9-10 February because of the Shahed attack on Odesa Oblast.

Subjects: MoldovaShahed dronedronesRussia
