Civilians trapped under rubble, 12 flats destroyed after Russian forces hit high-rise building in Donetsk Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 01:48
Civilians trapped under rubble, 12 flats destroyed after Russian forces hit high-rise building in Donetsk Oblast
A high-rise building ablaze due to a Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

Russian forces attacked the town of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, late on the evening of 13 February. They hit a 5-storey building, destroying 12 flats in one of the entrances, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Filashkin reported that at least four people in Selydove had been injured in the attack.

The official noted that a child, 8, and a teenager, 17, are among the injured and are being provided with all necessary medical care.

 
A high-rise building ablaze due to a Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

One injured civilian was pulled out of the rubble. There are likely four more people trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is underway.

