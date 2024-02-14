All Sections
Estonia may close border with Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 05:58
Estonia may close border with Russia
Estonia-Russia border with a huge number of Russian tourists. Photo: Getty images

Estonia may be forced to temporarily close its border checkpoints due to migration pressure from Russia. It urges its citizens to come back from Russia and not to travel there.

Source: Estonian Police and Border Guard Board

Details: Law enforcement officers in their statement said Russia has been deliberately bringing groups of foreigners who do not have the legal right to enter the European Union to the Estonian border in recent weeks.

According to the statement, if this activity continues, "we will be forced to close border crossing points in order to protect national security and public order, as has already been done in Finland due to migration pressure".

Therefore, law enforcement officials noted that if the borders close, it will be necessary to use another border crossing point to come back to Estonia, which may add several hundred kilometres to the journey.

