Deputy Marshal of Polish Sejm calls Lviv mayor's reaction to spilled grain "Bandera speak"

European PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 08:49
Deputy Marshal of Polish Sejm calls Lviv mayor's reaction to spilled grain Bandera speak
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi. Photo: Sadovyi on Facebook

Piotr Zgorzelski, Deputy Marshal of the Polish Sejm (House of Representatives) and a Polish People's Party representative, has criticised Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi’s statement concerning Polish protesters' spilling of Ukrainian grain, saying that it sounds like "Bandera’s rhetoric". [Stepan Bandera was a Ukrainian far-right leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (Banderites) – ed.]

Source: PolsatNews with reference to Zgorzelski, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zgorzelski was asked about his position regarding the farmers’ protests and the scandal that arose when farmers spilled part of a consignment of grain out of three Ukrainian trucks that crossed the border.

Sadovyi previously suggested that these actions were arranged by Russian provocateurs and called such them disgraceful and shameful at the time when Ukrainians "are literally watering the fields that produce this grain with blood".

Quote: "My advice to Lviv Mayor Sadovyi is to have a glass of water [and think things through] before saying anything, because he often seems to spout Banderite rhetoric," Zgorzelski said, without elaborating further.

He stated that he understands the actions of the farmers who spilled Ukrainian grain because they did it "out of despair".

"Every decent Pole should support our farmers, those who put food on the table of our people, who are currently protesting via two methods. Firstly, [they are protesting] against the unregulated imports of food products from Ukraine. It's scandalous that this was allowed to happen – that products able to be sold at predatory low prices and with [potential contamination from unsafe pesticide use] could enter Poland," Piotr Zgorzelski emphasised, continuing to accuse the former minister from the Law and Justice Party, Henryk Kowalczyk, and the EU Commissioner for Agriculture from Poland, Janusz Wojciechowski.

Background: Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski apologised to Ukraine for the grain-spilling incident that happened on Sunday, 11 February.

