Lviv Mayor on Polish protesters' spilling of Ukrainian grain: "Senseless and shameful"

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has reacted to the cruel and senseless act of protest by Polish farmers, who forced lorries open and spilled Ukrainian grain onto the road at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Quote: "Let's not kid ourselves here - the Polish farmers who caused the grain-spill incident depicted in the photo are in fact pro-Russian agitators.

The so-called border blockade is ongoing.

Ukrainians are literally watering the fields that produce this grain with blood. Harvesting wheat in a field that has seen war is like working as a bomb disposal officer.

Such actions (by the Poles – ed.) are shameful and petty."

Background: On Sunday, 11 February, Polish farmers protesting near the Ukrainian border spilled some grain from three Ukrainian lorries near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint and posted a video showing the act. The lorry drivers then drove back to Ukraine.

