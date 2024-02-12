All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lviv Mayor on Polish protesters' spilling of Ukrainian grain: "Senseless and shameful"

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 12 February 2024, 08:38
Lviv Mayor on Polish protesters' spilling of Ukrainian grain: Senseless and shameful
Polish farmers dumped Ukrainian grain on the road. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has reacted to the cruel and senseless act of protest by Polish farmers, who forced lorries open and spilled Ukrainian grain onto the road at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram

Quote: "Let's not kid ourselves here - the Polish farmers who caused the grain-spill incident depicted in the photo are in fact pro-Russian agitators.

Advertisement:

The so-called border blockade is ongoing.

Ukrainians are literally watering the fields that produce this grain with blood. Harvesting wheat in a field that has seen war is like working as a bomb disposal officer.

Such actions (by the Poles – ed.) are shameful and petty."

Background: On Sunday, 11 February, Polish farmers protesting near the Ukrainian border spilled some grain from three Ukrainian lorries near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint and posted a video showing the act. The lorry drivers then drove back to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: grainPolandsiege
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
grain
Those complicit in the spoiling of Ukrainian grain on Polish border must be held accountable – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Ukrainian Embassy in Poland turns to police because of spilled grain incident
Erdogan to discuss new Ukrainian grain export mechanism with Putin – Turkish Foreign Ministry
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: