European NATO members to jointly spend more than 2% of GDP on defence in 2024 for first time

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 14:56
Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Facebook of NATO

In 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and invaded Donbas, only three NATO member states spent more than 2% of their GDP on defence. That number is expected to increase sixfold this year. 

Source: Stoltenberg at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg, apparently responding to criticism from the United States, announced a record increase in NATO defence spending. As is known, the Alliance has been on course to increase spending since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

"Since Allies committed to investing [in their defence] in 2014, European Allies and Canada have increased defence spending by more than US$600 billion. Last year, we saw an unprecedented 11% increase in spending by European allies and the United States," he said.

"In 2024, NATO members in Europe will invest [i.e. spend on defence] US$380 billion. This will exceed 2% of their total GDP for the first time," he said.

Stoltenberg also revealed how many NATO members will spend more than 2% of their GDP on defence in 2024.

"I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of GDP this year. This is also a record. This is a six-fold increase since 2014, when only three allies met this requirement," he added.

Stoltenberg stressed, however, that for some Allies "there is a long way to go", as almost half of NATO's 31 member states have not yet reached the 2% target which all Allies undertake to hit.

Background

