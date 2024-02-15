All Sections
Power outages reported in Lviv after Russia attacks energy infrastructure

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 12:22

As a result of another large-scale attack by Russian troops on the night of 14-15 February, several facilities of Lviv Oblast power distribution companies were severely damaged, and the infrastructure was also cut off from the power grid.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Details: In general, the morning attack did not have a critical impact on the operation of Ukraine's power facilities.

"However, as a result of the strike in Lviv, several facilities of the distribution system operator, including a transformer substation, were significantly damaged. The infrastructure facility was cut off from the power grid," the statement said.

A fire also broke out at a coal mining company in Donetsk Oblast as a result of an attack yesterday.

Power transmission lines were disconnected, which cut off power to household consumers and the mine, which had 50 employees inside at the time. The fire was extinguished within two hours and all consumers were supplied with electricity.

There is no deficit in the power system, and generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, with commercial imports and exports of electricity planned.

Background:

On 14 February, the repaired power unit of the thermal power plant, which was damaged during the attack, was reconnected to the grid.

