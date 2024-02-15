All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deputy PM calls on Ukrainians in occupied territories to report Russian radar stations

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 12:41
Deputy PM calls on Ukrainians in occupied territories to report Russian radar stations
Russian portable radar station Aistyonok. Screenshot: video by the Russian Defence Ministry

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, has called on residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to report the presence of Russian radar stations via the eVoroh (eEnemy) chatbot.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine 

Quote: "I am addressing residents of the occupied territories. The Ukrainian military is looking for Russian radar stations. These radars can determine the location of artillery and mortar positions.

Advertisement:

They are characterised by large antennas that look like satellite dishes or large rectangular panels."

Details: Fedorov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are interested in information on the Aistyonok, Rys, Zoopark and Leopard systems.

 
Ukraine is collecting information about the Aistyonok, Rys, Zoopark and Leopard radar stations.
photo: Mykhailo Fedorov’s Telegram  

Fedorov also called on the public to keep their own safety in mind and delete their correspondence with the chatbot after it is sent.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Fedorovwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Fedorov
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister announces thousands of long-range drones, says they can reach Moscow and St. Petersburg
Zelenskyy appoints Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister reveals new electronic warfare system that can counter FPV drones – photo
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: