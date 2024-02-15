Deputy PM calls on Ukrainians in occupied territories to report Russian radar stations

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, has called on residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to report the presence of Russian radar stations via the eVoroh (eEnemy) chatbot.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "I am addressing residents of the occupied territories. The Ukrainian military is looking for Russian radar stations. These radars can determine the location of artillery and mortar positions.

They are characterised by large antennas that look like satellite dishes or large rectangular panels."

Details: Fedorov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are interested in information on the Aistyonok, Rys, Zoopark and Leopard systems.

Ukraine is collecting information about the Aistyonok, Rys, Zoopark and Leopard radar stations. photo: Mykhailo Fedorov’s Telegram

Fedorov also called on the public to keep their own safety in mind and delete their correspondence with the chatbot after it is sent.

