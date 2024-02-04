Zelenskyy appoints Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an order appointing Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Source: the order posted on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Yurii Malashko, former Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the order: "Ivan Fedorov shall be appointed Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration."

Details: The order is dated 2 February 2024.

Meanwhile, Malashko recorded a video address in which he said that he was handing over all of his administration’s gains to the new team.

Quote from Malashko: "We are handing over all of our achievements to the new team that will govern the oblast, and we believe that the new heads of the oblast will not fail and will continue to work fruitfully for the benefit of every resident of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

No political ambitions will stand in the way of this holy mission: to defend our territories, and to set ourselves free from the internal enemy, corruption.

What is left for me is to continue facing challenges on the path to Ukraine's victory in this vile and unprovoked war."

