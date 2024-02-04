All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy appoints Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 February 2024, 15:15
Zelenskyy appoints Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Photo: Ivan Fedorov's Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an order appointing Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Source: the order posted on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Yurii Malashko, former Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the order: "Ivan Fedorov shall be appointed Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration."

Advertisement:

Details: The order is dated 2 February 2024.

Meanwhile, Malashko recorded a video address in which he said that he was handing over all of his administration’s gains to the new team.

Quote from Malashko: "We are handing over all of our achievements to the new team that will govern the oblast, and we believe that the new heads of the oblast will not fail and will continue to work fruitfully for the benefit of every resident of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

No political ambitions will stand in the way of this holy mission: to defend our territories, and to set ourselves free from the internal enemy, corruption.

What is left for me is to continue facing challenges on the path to Ukraine's victory in this vile and unprovoked war."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia OblastFedorovMelitopol
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian soldiers' positions in frontline village of Robotyne – video
Russians prepare program of mass settlement of occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian pressure mounts on ZNPP employees refusing to cooperate
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: