USAID delivers nearly 60 mini power plants to Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has transferred 57 gas piston cogeneration power plants (CCPP) with a capacity of 50 kV to 1500 kV to Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Details: As a result, district heating companies will be able to generate an additional 56.5 MW of electricity for their own needs and provide heat to about 1 million people and 960 social facilities.

These include schools and hospitals, as well as other local critical infrastructure facilities, including water utilities.

To ensure stable heat and power supply during the winter, USAID is procuring a total of 91 cogeneration units for 32 Ukrainian cities and two universities.

Background: USAID has also transferred two high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, and purchased and will transfer 16 more.

