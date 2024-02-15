Zelenskyy: Situation on Ukrainian-Polish border is violation of the principles of solidarity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to hold urgent talks with his Polish counterpart on the border situation with Poland.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to immediately hold a conversation with his Polish counterpart. We in Ukraine view what has happened and is happening to our citizens and Ukrainian cargo as an obvious violation of the principles of solidarity.

Ukrainian grain on the asphalt is not just a few dramatic shots. This is evidence of how emotions can become dangerous. We have to defend the good neighborliness and solidarity that are changing the history of the whole of Europe for the better."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Poland should define a common attitude, in particular, to the import of Russian grain and other imports from Russia to the territory of European countries in order to protect our societies and, in particular, farmers, both Ukrainian and Polish.

Background:

On Friday, farmers from all over Poland launched another protest action, which is expected to last 30 days. It involves, among other things, blocking roads and border crossings with Ukraine.

On Sunday, near the Dorohusk border crossing, protesters spilled some grain from Ukrainian lorries that had crossed the border.

Ukraine's Embassy in Poland expects a strong reaction from Poland after the incident at the border.

