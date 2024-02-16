First G7 summit in 2024 planned for anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Italy, which holds the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year, has planned to convene the first summit of 2024 on 24 February – the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Details: The G7 summit on 24 February is scheduled to take place online.

Whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be present was not specified, but last year, he was invited to the G7 leaders meeting.

Italy has assumed presidency of the G7 from 1 January, replacing Japan in this role.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani previously stressed that Ukraine would remain one of the key priorities during his country's presidency of the G7 in 2024.

