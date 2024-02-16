Failure to support Ukraine will never be forgotten – Biden on House recess
Friday, 16 February 2024, 04:28
US President Joe Biden has reacted to the fact that the House of Representatives went on recess without voting on a bill that includes aid to Ukraine.
Source: Biden on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten."
Previously: The US House of Representatives has gone on recess until the end of February without voting on the Senate-passed bill containing the Ukraine aid package.
Background:
- On Tuesday, 13 February, the US Senate approved a bipartisan funding bill that provides assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries.
- In an emergency address on 13 February, US President Joe Biden called on House Speaker Johnson to "immediately" put the bill containing additional funding for Ukraine that the Senate had passed to a vote.
- However, Johnson said that the Senate bill lacked the tougher border security measures demanded by House Republicans and that he would not bring it to a vote in the lower house.
