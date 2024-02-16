Failure to support Ukraine will never be forgotten – Biden on House recess

US President Joe Biden has reacted to the fact that the House of Representatives went on recess without voting on a bill that includes aid to Ukraine.

Source: Biden on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten."

Advertisement:

Previously: The US House of Representatives has gone on recess until the end of February without voting on the Senate-passed bill containing the Ukraine aid package.

Background:

On Tuesday, 13 February, the US Senate approved a bipartisan funding bill that provides assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries.

In an emergency address on 13 February, US President Joe Biden called on House Speaker Johnson to "immediately" put the bill containing additional funding for Ukraine that the Senate had passed to a vote.

However, Johnson said that the Senate bill lacked the tougher border security measures demanded by House Republicans and that he would not bring it to a vote in the lower house.

Support UP or become our patron!