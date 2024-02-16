Explosion rocks Russia's Rostov

An explosion has thundered in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, coinciding with the Russians suspending traffic on the Crimean Bridge for vehicles.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet; local media Novosti Rostova (Rostov News) and Vkurse Rostov (Rostov Is Aware); Telegram channel on Crimean Bridge

Details: An RBC correspondent reported a sound of an explosion in Rostov-on-Don.

The rumble was heard in various areas of Rostov, with people noting that buildings shook and windows trembled.

Car alarms also went off on the streets.

An explosion was heard in the city of Azov.

The regional government, citing military sources, mentioned that the local air defence system did not respond.

Meanwhile, at around noon, the Russians suspended traffic on the Crimean Bridge for nearly 25 minutes.

