All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rocks Russia's Rostov

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 16 February 2024, 12:44
Explosion rocks Russia's Rostov
Rostov-on-Don. Photo: Ria Novosti

An explosion has thundered in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, coinciding with the Russians suspending traffic on the Crimean Bridge for vehicles.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet; local media Novosti Rostova (Rostov News) and Vkurse Rostov (Rostov Is Aware); Telegram channel on Crimean Bridge

Details: An RBC correspondent reported a sound of an explosion in Rostov-on-Don.

Advertisement:

The rumble was heard in various areas of Rostov, with people noting that buildings shook and windows trembled.

Car alarms also went off on the streets. 

An explosion was heard in the city of Azov.

The regional government, citing military sources, mentioned that the local air defence system did not respond. 

Meanwhile, at around noon, the Russians suspended traffic on the Crimean Bridge for nearly 25 minutes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Russia
Russia's Foreign Minister fears Ukraine will receive long-range weapons that will reach "Russia's heart"
Russian children taught to shoot near border with Norway – photo, video
Russians attack Romashkove in Kherson Oblast: 70-year-old man injured
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: