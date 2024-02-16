All Sections
Russia's Foreign Minister fears Ukraine will receive long-range weapons that will reach "Russia's heart"

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 16 February 2024, 11:09
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that the European Union has supposedly drawn up "recommendations" for Ukraine to obtain long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Lavrov: "To our knowledge, the EU has drawn up recommendations for Ukraine regarding the need to rely on the supply of long-range weapons to 'reach Russia's heart'."

Details: According to him, the Europeans seem to assume that it is impossible to win a war with the available weapons.

Lavrov also lamented, in the spirit of Russian propaganda, that the West is "exploiting" Ukraine to contain Russia, inflict a strategic defeat on it and prevent Moscow from playing the role on the world stage to which it is supposedly entitled.

Background:

  • In January, the UK suggested that Germany deal with Berlin's reluctance to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles.
  • The issue of obtaining Taurus missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres has been actively discussed since last summer. Media reports suggested that Berlin was reluctant to take such a step, fearing an escalation due to its missiles striking Russian territory and the infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge.

