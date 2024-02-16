All Sections
Russians attack Romashkove in Kherson Oblast: 70-year-old man injured

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 16 February 2024, 10:40
Aftermath of russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin

The Russians have struck a residential building in the village of Romashkove, Kherson Oblast, injuring a 70-year-old local resident.

Source: Kherson Оblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote from ОMA: "This morning, Russians attacked Romashkove, Bilozerka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.]  

One of the strikes hit a residential building. The elderly owner of the house was injured."

Details: It is reported that the 70-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He is currently receiving medical assistance.

Background:

  • On 16 February, Russians attacked Kherson and damaged a public transport overhead contact system. Trolleybuses are not running in the city, and the water supply has been cut off.

