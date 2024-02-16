All Sections
Armour of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer withstands direct hit by Russian kamikaze drone – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 February 2024, 17:35
Armour of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer withstands direct hit by Russian kamikaze drone – photo
Photo: Ukrainian Armour on Facebook

The armour of the Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled howitzer withstood a direct hit by a Russian kamikaze drone Lancet and saved the lives of the military.

Source: Ukrainska Bronetekhnika (Ukrainian Armour), Ukraine's largest private arms manufacturer

Details: As it can be seen from the photos and videos released by the military, the Bohdana was heavily damaged, but the armour was able to withstand the hit and thus save the lives of the crew.

Quote: "Created according to NATO standards, the 155-mm Bohdana self-propelled artillery system has repeatedly proved its accuracy in hitting enemy targets. Today, we also see evidence of its reliability.

We are working for victory!".

Subjects: weaponswar
