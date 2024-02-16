Russia uses phosphorus in Avdiivka – 3rd Assault Brigade – video

Russian forces have used weapons with phosphorus in Avdiivka, which is being defended by Ukrainian troops.

Source: Oleksandr Borodin, press officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy is starting to use phosphorus. The use of guided aerial bombs has increased. Those bombs are much worse than artillery .

... We are talking about 50 or more such bombs per day. It's a very large number of them for such a small foothold.

And now phosphorus is being used. We got the news about it the day before."

Updated: The 3rd Assault Brigade added on social media that the Russians were using white phosphorus munitions, which set fuel oil tanks on fire. Smog is spreading across the coke plant area.

Quote: "The invaders are using phosphorus shells, which cause fuel oil tanks to catch fire. Poisonous smog is spreading across the entire territory of the (coke plant - ed.).

This is now the new 'home' of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Doesn't it remind you of something?

Nevertheless, our units are continuing to resist the enemy with dignity, conducting defence operations and inflicting record losses on the occupying forces."

Background: On 15 February, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that it had been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian forces in the area of Avdiivka and reported that two Russian brigades had been critically defeated on the Avdiivka front, although the Ukrainian defenders were facing a "360-degree fight" and the Russians were moving new units to Avdiivka.

