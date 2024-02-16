All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia uses phosphorus in Avdiivka – 3rd Assault Brigade – video

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 09:30
Russia uses phosphorus in Avdiivka – 3rd Assault Brigade – video
Avdiivka. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have used weapons with phosphorus in Avdiivka, which is being defended by Ukrainian troops.

Source: Oleksandr Borodin, press officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy is starting to use phosphorus. The use of guided aerial bombs has increased. Those bombs are much worse than artillery . 

Advertisement:

... We are talking about 50 or more such bombs per day. It's a very large number of them for such a small foothold.

And now phosphorus is being used. We got the news about it the day before."

Updated: The 3rd Assault Brigade added on social media that the Russians were using white phosphorus munitions, which set fuel oil tanks on fire. Smog is spreading across the coke plant area.

Quote: "The invaders are using phosphorus shells, which cause fuel oil tanks to catch fire. Poisonous smog is spreading across the entire territory of the (coke plant - ed.).

This is now the new 'home' of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Doesn't it remind you of something?

Nevertheless, our units are continuing to resist the enemy with dignity, conducting defence operations and inflicting record losses on the occupying forces."

Background: On 15 February, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that it had been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian forces in the area of Avdiivka and reported that two Russian brigades had been critically defeated on the Avdiivka front, although the Ukrainian defenders were facing a "360-degree fight" and the Russians were moving new units to Avdiivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkawarArmed Forcesweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Avdiivka
ISW analyses Russian tactical manoeuvre via Avdiivka
Situation in Avdiivka is difficult, but under control – Commander of Tavriia Operational Strategic Group
"The Russians have moved elite troops to Avdiivka" – Commander of Terra unit of 3rd Assault Brigade
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: