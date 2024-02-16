All Sections
Germany prepares €1.1bn military aid package for Ukraine – Scholz

European PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 17:54
Germany prepares €1.1bn military aid package for Ukraine – Scholz
Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany is gearing up to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €1.1 billion.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Friday, 16 February

Details: "We are preparing a new aid package worth €1.1 billion. It includes 36 armoured howitzers and wheeled howitzers from industrial stocks, 120,000 rounds of ammunition, two Skynex air defence systems and missiles for IRIS-T," the German Prime Minister said.

Scholz added that Germany has allocated or pledged a total of €28 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Germany is the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, the German chancellor noted.

Background:

  • On 16 February, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany, a bilateral agreement on security cooperation was signed, following up on the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the signing of this agreement as a historic step.

