France to give Ukraine up to €3 billion in military aid in 2024 within new security deal

Ukraine and France signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement on 16 February, which calls on Paris to provide up to €3 billion in military assistance to Kyiv by 2024.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zhovkva, the security agreement with France defines its security obligations as comprehensive assistance to Ukraine for the protection and restoration of its territorial integrity, support for economic recovery and reconstruction, prevention and active deterrence of any new aggression by the Russian Federation, and support for integration into the EU and NATO.

Quote: "Specific amounts of assistance have been determined; in 2024, France will provide up to €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Support will last for the ten years of the agreement," Zhovkva added.

Separately, the agreement establishes areas of military and security cooperation between Kyiv and Paris, such as joint weapon production, long-range weapons and combat aircraft procurement, and cyberspace cooperation.

The agreement also states that Ukraine and France will work together to use frozen Russian assets, impose sanctions on aggressor states, and bring them to justice.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation within the framework of the Group of Seven declaration during their meeting in Paris on 16 January.

To date, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom and Germany.

