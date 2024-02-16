All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to negotiate security agreement with Macron – photo

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 20:17
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to negotiate security agreement with Macron – photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on the evening of 16 February to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A meeting with President Macron is planned, as well as an important agreement. Our cooperation yields results in the protection of life in Ukraine and our entire Europe."

Background: During Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany on 16 February, a bilateral agreement on security cooperation was signed, following up on the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the signing of this agreement as a historic step.

The Ukrainian President's Office released the text of the agreement on security cooperation with Germany.

