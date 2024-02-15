Zelenskyy to secure security guarantees in Paris by signing agreement with Macron
Thursday, 15 February 2024, 12:12
During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris this week, an agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and France will be signed.
Source: AP, citing a statement by the Élysée Palace, reported by European Pravda
Details: The specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.
Advertisement:
The Élysée Palace pointed out that this will be Zelenskyy's third visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, following visits in February and May 2023.
Background:
- It was revealed earlier that on Friday, 16 February, Zelenskyy would visit Germany and France, holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
- On 14 February, a Ukrainian negotiating team led by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, held another round of talks with France on a bilateral security agreement.
- Media outlets stated that Emmanuel Macron had postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was scheduled for 13-14 February.
Support UP or become our patron!