All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to secure security guarantees in Paris by signing agreement with Macron

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 12:12
Zelenskyy to secure security guarantees in Paris by signing agreement with Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris this week, an agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and France will be signed.

Source: AP, citing a statement by the Élysée Palace, reported by European Pravda

Details: The specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Advertisement:

The Élysée Palace pointed out that this will be Zelenskyy's third visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, following visits in February and May 2023.

Background:

  • It was revealed earlier that on Friday, 16 February, Zelenskyy would visit Germany and France, holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
  • On 14 February, a Ukrainian negotiating team led by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, held another round of talks with France on a bilateral security agreement.
  • Media outlets stated that Emmanuel Macron had postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was scheduled for 13-14 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: security guaranteesFranceZelenskyyMacron
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
security guarantees
Ukraine will sign security guarantees with Germany at earliest convenience – Ukraine's ambassador
Canada and the UK discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukraine and Germany may sign agreement on security guarantees in February
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: