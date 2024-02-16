All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 February 2024, 23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the events surrounding the death of Alexei Navalny in Russia merely confirm that Vladimir Putin is a murderer, and that those who vote for him need to understand that they are electing a murderer.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on 16 February in Paris, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We can see that a murderer is running for election. People who vote for him need to understand that they are voting for a murderer and electing a president who is a murderer.

Advertisement:

People who have economic ties with this man today need to be aware that whatever their level of leadership, they are making blood money because they are entering into contracts with a murderer."

Zelenskyy also stated that any leaders who congratulate Putin on his election need to be aware that they have legitimised a murderer.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPutin
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Zelenskyy
Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to negotiate security agreement with Macron – photo
Zelenskyy on American aid: "I hope US stays on track"
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: