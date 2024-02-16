Zelenskyy on American aid: "I hope US stays on track"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to hope for a positive decision in the US Congress to further support Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was answering a question about whether Germany and other European countries would be able to fill the void left by the absence of US support for Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I hope the United States of America stays on track. I believe that the majority of the population supports Ukraine – and rightly so, given that we are defending not only Ukraine, but all of Europe and our shared values. At least, those are the signals I constantly receive from the president, his administration, and representatives of both parties."

Zelenskyy noted that there are some radical voices in the United States and some "hotheads" who are engaged in politics. Despite this, Zelenskyy hopes the US will be pragmatic.

"I expect that despite all of the difficulties in the House right now, or in Congress as a whole due to the elections... there will be a pragmatic American approach to the fact that we are protecting the security of the world," the Ukrainian president said.

However, he admitted that "there are always risks", particularly due to pressure and the electoral process. If problems do arise with US aid, Ukraine can rely on the European Union's full support.

"We are not just counting on Germany – we are counting on the European Union," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

On 13 February, the US Senate voted in favour of a package bill that includes US$60 billion to support Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries.

The US House of Representatives then went on recess until the end of February without voting on the Senate-approved bill containing the aid package for Ukraine, a move that the White House has criticised.

