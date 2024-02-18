Another body retrieved from rubble in Kramatorsk – a 23-year-old man
Rescue workers in Kramatorsk pulled the body of a man, 23, who was killed in a Russian missile attack from the rubble at around midnight.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Another death in Kramatorsk. Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a 23-year-old man from the rubble of a house.
According to recent reports, one person is still trapped under the rubble."
Details: Filashkin added that 26 rescue workers are still working in Kramatorsk and a further 24 in Sloviansk.
Currently, two people have been reported dead in the building in Kramatorsk. In Sloviansk, a search and rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the strike on a school, with a man believed to be under the rubble.
Background:
- On the evening of 17 February, the Russians fired missiles on Kramatorsk’s industrial district and a residential neighbourhood.
- Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a woman aged about 46.
- There are still people under the rubble.
- There have also been strikes on the city of Sloviansk.
Support UP or become our patron!