Another body retrieved from rubble in Kramatorsk – a 23-year-old man

The rescue operation in Kramatorsk. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram.

Rescue workers in Kramatorsk pulled the body of a man, 23, who was killed in a Russian missile attack from the rubble at around midnight.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another death in Kramatorsk. Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a 23-year-old man from the rubble of a house.

Advertisement:

According to recent reports, one person is still trapped under the rubble."

Details: Filashkin added that 26 rescue workers are still working in Kramatorsk and a further 24 in Sloviansk.

Currently, two people have been reported dead in the building in Kramatorsk. In Sloviansk, a search and rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the strike on a school, with a man believed to be under the rubble.

Background:

On the evening of 17 February, the Russians fired missiles on Kramatorsk’s industrial district and a residential neighbourhood.

Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a woman aged about 46.

There are still people under the rubble.

There have also been strikes on the city of Sloviansk.

Support UP or become our patron!