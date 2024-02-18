Ukraine's forces report Russian retreat on Zaporizhzhia front – video
Ukraine's Armed Forces on the Zaporizhzhia front have reported thwarting the Russians' Saturday offensive, forcing them to retreat to their previous positions.
Source: Operational Command Zakhid (West) on Telegram
Details: The military command stated that 18 pieces of equipment (including 3 tanks) had been destroyed, along with approximately 70 Russian soldiers killed and 80 wounded.
Following the offensive, the Russian units retreated to their original positions.
Quote: "The overblown Tsezar Kunikov offensive on the Zaporizhzhia front has failed, as did the landing ship of the same name.
The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a sizable enemy force."
Сили оборони повідомили про розгром наступу росіян на Запорізькому напрямку https://t.co/rKyIezH7cu pic.twitter.com/WKyBaHMkqv— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 18, 2024
Support UP or become our patron!