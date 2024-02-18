Ukraine's forces report Russian retreat on Zaporizhzhia front – video

Ukraine's Armed Forces on the Zaporizhzhia front have reported thwarting the Russians' Saturday offensive, forcing them to retreat to their previous positions.

Source: Operational Command Zakhid (West) on Telegram

Details: The military command stated that 18 pieces of equipment (including 3 tanks) had been destroyed, along with approximately 70 Russian soldiers killed and 80 wounded.

Following the offensive, the Russian units retreated to their original positions.

Quote: "The overblown Tsezar Kunikov offensive on the Zaporizhzhia front has failed, as did the landing ship of the same name.

The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a sizable enemy force."

