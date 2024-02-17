More than 40 soldiers wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November

A Russian missile attack on the 128th Brigade during celebrations on 3 November 2023 injured 41 soldiers.

Source: Suspilne, citing a response to a request from the State Bureau of Investigation in Melitopol

Details: Earlier, the brigade reported that 19 soldiers had been killed, including officers, but did not name the number of wounded.

At the same time, one of the soldiers who was at the scene said that about 35 people had been wounded.

In response to a request, the State Bureau of Investigation in Melitopol reported that the exact number of wounded soldiers was 41.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources said that Russia had targeted a group of soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, based in Zakarpattia Oblast, in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:00 on 3 November. It was reported that more than 20 soldiers might have been killed. The soldiers were supposedly gathered in one place for an awards ceremony in honour of Artillery Day.

On the evening of 4 November, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy.

In Zakarpattia Oblast, three days of mourning were declared to honour these soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the tragedy could have been avoided. He stressed that an investigation is underway to provide the families of the deceased soldiers and society with honest answers as to how the tragedy occurred and whose orders caused it.

